UI/UX design cottage rental site

Design Brief

Chalet Retreat, a cottage rental marketplace, which has the intention of being the platform for cottage owners to manage their properties.

Here is the platform's link: https://dev--chaletretreat.netlify.app/.

We are quite in a rush right now to develop the platform. We would like it to be ready (designed+dev) by the beginning of September.

It is a huge project but the majority of the basic functionalities have been well thought. I am currently working on finding the best developers possible in order to deliver this platform. Now I would need your great skills to develop it!

The project has already been started and we have some previous designs that are on Figma.

We do have a brand chart already set up. We need someone new to take the relay, someone who can work full time on the project.