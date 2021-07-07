Logo/ Graphic Identity for Sleep Startup

Design Brief

We’re Oriel Health and we’re launching a direct-to-consumer platform for sleep doctors and sleep products. Oriel aims to help people access the best sleep doctors and products by offering them guidance and authoritative information on sleep health.

We are building an MVP and we need an interim graphic identity (logo, fonts, and colors) to be used in our deck and mock landing pages (which will be used for customer discovery).

We want something:

Fresh

Clean

Human

Cool

Maybe even a bit edgy or quirky

Authoritative

Trustworthy

Scientific

We definitely don’t want the brand to look too much like a ‘sleep’ brand (night mode, sheep, zzz’s) since this will clash with the third-party vendors that will be listed with us. We are open to the logo including ‘Oriel Health’ or just ‘Oriel’.