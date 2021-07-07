Back
Design Brief

Graphic designer: PPC/Social Campaigns

OpenMoves is in need of a freelance designer who can help develop ad campaign concepts and execute on design and animation.

As a freelance graphic designer for OpenMoves, you’ll leverage your design talents to take projects from concept to final production. You’re fiercely creative, with an eye that can tackle everything from a small social media gif animation to a highly visual client campaign. 

Please provide social media ad examples when applying.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 07, 2021
Specialties
  1. Leadership
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
