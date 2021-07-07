Design Brief
Graphic designer: PPC/Social Campaigns
OpenMoves is in need of a freelance designer who can help develop ad campaign concepts and execute on design and animation.
As a freelance graphic designer for OpenMoves, you’ll leverage your design talents to take projects from concept to final production. You’re fiercely creative, with an eye that can tackle everything from a small social media gif animation to a highly visual client campaign.
Please provide social media ad examples when applying.