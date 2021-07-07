Looking for a UX/UI Designer for new app

Design Brief

Hi!

I am looking for an ultra-talented and creative graphic designer to help build a new exciting project and get involved at its initial stages.

We will provide you a briefing of our vision and get an idea of your timing, your own ideas, and how we can turn it all into a brilliant product.

Our app aspires to be very user-friendly with an ultra-modern, sleek utilization. Special interest for designers with experience in new-age creative & successful calendar work as this is the base of the MVP.

Please reach out if interested. We are thrilled to begin this project after too much time wasted in finance.

We kindly ask you to mention your best rates, as you can imagine we are receiving LOTS of interest.

Thank you in advance, I look to take on the most suitable candidate ASAP to work with an incredibly motivated and FUN team!!