Meal Planning Mobile App

Design Brief

We would like for someone to design our meal planning app similar to apps such as MealLime, Yummly, and Meal Planner. The user will be able to choose weekly recipes that they would like to eat for the week.

We want the designs done in Figma. We already have a wireframe of all the screens in Figma with a rough design. We just need someone to make it "pretty".

Check out the MealLime app for inspiration since we like that simple and clean design. There are about 20 mobile screens. We would also like a logo and a Favicon designed.