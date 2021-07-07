Design Brief
2-D animation explainer video
Have a new project for the animation of an explainer video. Here are the details of the project:
Style
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-dVhLnO59M
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1WRwq4tLlg&list=PLADNcabi-P9YTnAG9DkfAlwZ_nHZsNX-T&index=3&t=2s
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgJkgmcbhRE&list=PLADNcabi-P9YTnAG9DkfAlwZ_nHZsNX-T&index=1
- https://vimeo.com/384594867
- https://vimeo.com/412981369
Deliverables
- Storyboarding
- Scene design
- Character design
- 2-D Animation with connected animations unto 120 secs
I will provide
- Script
- Voice over
- Background music
Please let me know you4 fee and the time needed.