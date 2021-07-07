Back
Design Brief

2-D animation explainer video

Have a new project for the animation of an explainer video. Here are the details of the project:

Style

Deliverables

  1. Storyboarding
  2. Scene design
  3. Character design
  4. 2-D Animation with connected animations unto 120 secs

I will provide

  1. Script
  2. Voice over
  3. Background music

Please let me know you4 fee and the time needed.


Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 07, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
