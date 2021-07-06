Intern at Design Saas Startup

Design Brief

Are you the next up and coming talent? UX Design Sumo is looking for you to join it’s new and exciting platform, only just for you UX Designers! It’s not 20th century fox no more folks we are in the 21st century and you know what that means. The newest and the most leanest, meanest, most bootstrapped startup coming out of the Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area. That is UXDesignSumo.com and yes we are open to a name change to something less macho.

Let me know if you are interested in being on the platform before launch so we can test various parts of the platform such as the web forums, drag-and-drop website builder, website hosting, portfolio review, courses, UX kits, templates, free ebook, etc.

Open positions:

UI Designer

UX Designer

UI/UX Designer

UX/UI Designer

Social Media Marketer

Social Media Manager

Marketing Manager

Web Forum Mods





Cofounder Position:

Email the following to:

uxdesignsumo@gmail.com





1. How much experience do you have with WordPress Multisites?

2. How much experience do you have with Modding Web Forums?

3. How much experience do you have in creating custom UI Templates?

4. Can you create a custom UI Component Template with Figma? How long will it take?

5. How much experience do you have with Adobe XD?

6. How much experience do you have doing Social Media Marketing?

7. What are some social media automation tools you are familiar with?

8. If the target goal is 1000 active members and each member is on a basic plan at 20USD/month, how much will the company make per month and how much of that would you want as cofounder?





Looking for a talented, and 99% reliability when it comes to being there as a Cofounder.

UX Design Sumo is an online UX resource, that is a stealthy, bootstrapped startup. There are plans to create a Saas product suite that is geared towards UX Design. This position is for someone to really take on a leadership position, as well as if you know more about UX Design than UI that is ideal. My background is in UI Design, as well as Full Stack Development. Thanks!