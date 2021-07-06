Design Brief
Elegant & Minimalistic Vibe for YouTube
I want someone to feel like my channel is elegant when they view my YouTube home page. As an executive or athlete, they would want to subscribe to my channel.
YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/c/shervinater
I want to update my YouTube channel & thumbnails from being “youtube-esque” to more elegant, sophisticated, intelligent, clean, minimalistic. Copying brands like:
- Vogue https://www.youtube.com/user/Americanvogue
- https://www.youtube.com/user/vogue
- Equinox https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGXZecwt15mkwMBD8myH4Cw
- Levels Health https://www.instagram.com/levels/
- Matt D’Avella https://www.youtube.com/user/blackboxfilmcompany
- Better Ideas: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtUId5WFnN82GdDy7DgaQ7w
- Captain Sinbad: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8XKyvQ5Ne_bvYbgv8LaIeg
- Masterclass https://www.masterclass.com/
- Thorne: https://www.thorne.com/
- Theragun: https://www.theragun.com/
- Aire Ancient Baths: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQQ7bCILHX5/
Question: I SUCK at creating a vibe like this, but I'd like to think I'm good at recognizing it. Can you support me in upgrading the overall look & feel of my YouTube channel?
- Pick the right font/typography
- Theme/filter for thumbnails + text overlay (turn this into 1-3 templates that can repeatedly be used)
- Cover photo (non or a little text?)
- Profile photo (my face)