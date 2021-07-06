Elegant & Minimalistic Vibe for YouTube

Design Brief

I want someone to feel like my channel is elegant when they view my YouTube home page. As an executive or athlete, they would want to subscribe to my channel.

YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/c/shervinater

I want to update my YouTube channel & thumbnails from being “youtube-esque” to more elegant, sophisticated, intelligent, clean, minimalistic. Copying brands like:

Vogue https://www.youtube.com/user/Americanvogue

https://www.youtube.com/user/vogue

Equinox https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGXZecwt15mkwMBD8myH4Cw

Levels Health https://www.instagram.com/levels/

Matt D’Avella https://www.youtube.com/user/blackboxfilmcompany

Better Ideas: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtUId5WFnN82GdDy7DgaQ7w

Captain Sinbad: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8XKyvQ5Ne_bvYbgv8LaIeg

Masterclass https://www.masterclass.com/

Thorne: https://www.thorne.com/

Theragun: https://www.theragun.com/

Aire Ancient Baths: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQQ7bCILHX5/

Question: I SUCK at creating a vibe like this, but I'd like to think I'm good at recognizing it. Can you support me in upgrading the overall look & feel of my YouTube channel?