Design Brief

Logo design

Hi,

I'm looking for a designer to help me create a new logo. I'd want to see the phoenix design in the logo, and it must be modern and attractive.

Thanks,

BB Energy Pty Ltd

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 06, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
