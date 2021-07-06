Back
Design Brief

Custom Character Avatar Creation

I am looking to hire a digital artist to create 1-5 custom character avatars and approximately 75-150 accessories/variations to those avatars.

Please inquire for further details.

Jul 06, 2021
  1. Illustration
$1K - $10K
