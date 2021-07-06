Design Brief
Custom Character Avatar Creation
I am looking to hire a digital artist to create 1-5 custom character avatars and approximately 75-150 accessories/variations to those avatars.
Please inquire for further details.
🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I am looking to hire a digital artist to create 1-5 custom character avatars and approximately 75-150 accessories/variations to those avatars.
Please inquire for further details.