Design Brief

Logo & visual brand refinement

Hello!

I love my logo, but it needs a little tweak. I would like some help nailing down brand colors & font.

This might be a separate project, but I need a basic website created too with 4-5 pages.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 06, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
