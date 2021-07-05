Back
Design Brief

Graphic Design - Web / Mobile Product

We are looking for a strong graphic designer/animator to help improve our core web / mobile product experience with great visual elements.

We are looking for someone based in the US or Canada.

Jul 05, 2021
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Mobile Design
  3. Animation
$10K - $20K
