Design Brief

I am looking to get a 16 second YouTube intro made for my podcast called the "Code Black Podcast". I am flexible with deadlines and understanding the time that it takes for these projects. I have audio for the intro already which and the theme is centered around a walkie-talkie and a siren to ensue a "warning" effect that the podcast is about to start. If you are interested and have any more questions please let me know. Below is the Twitter link to my podcast in which you would be able to see the logo that I utilize as well as hear in the intro audio of interest. Thank you for your time.

Twitter: twitter.com/codeblkpodcast