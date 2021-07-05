Back
Design Brief

Youtube Intro

I am looking to get a 16 second YouTube intro made for my podcast called the "Code Black Podcast". I am flexible with deadlines and understanding the time that it takes for these projects. I have audio for the intro already which and the theme is centered around a walkie-talkie and a siren to ensue a "warning" effect that the podcast is about to start. If you are interested and have any more questions please let me know. Below is the Twitter link to my podcast in which you would be able to see the logo that I utilize as well as hear in the intro audio of interest. Thank you for your time.

Twitter: twitter.com/codeblkpodcast

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 05, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Ff4d391ef937dff2d810040802ea9746
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner