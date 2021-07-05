Back
Design Brief

Premium modern Website development

We are looking for an agency that can help us in creating and finalizing a professional, premium website for our business which is in the ultrasonic niche.

Examples of our competitors :

Our requirements: 

Our business practice: the same as weber-ultrasonics.com

Please provide the quote 

Our budget is up to 1500 USD

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 05, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1625518383&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner