Premium modern Website development

Design Brief

We are looking for an agency that can help us in creating and finalizing a professional, premium website for our business which is in the ultrasonic niche.

Examples of our competitors :

Our requirements:

We want to reproduce the health-x.co one with the additional service /product page which would look as similar as to weber-ultrasonics.com/en/products?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIjvDDkdX78AIVGAWiAx1P_QQPEAAYASAEEgLv5_D_BwE when it comes to the functionality and products placement.

Totally 10 pages if we count the sections separately ( if not, than it would be a 2-page site. Contact us, about us, our products /services, the home page)

Without 3D rendered icons

Our business practice: the same as weber-ultrasonics.com

Please provide the quote

Our budget is up to 1500 USD