Brand Designer needed for 1-3 months

Design Brief

Hey! Are you interested in working remotely with a fun and talented team? Then maybe you can come work with us!

Availability: 1-3 months

Location: Remotely

We are looking for a Graphic Designer to help create brands, visual identity systems, including logo design, brand guides, typography, and color palette solutions.

This role is ideal for you if, above all, you get excited about creating amazing brand experiences. As a Graphic Designer at GRANVIA Studio, you will collaborate with the founder on small and large-scale projects across all brands and products in our portfolio.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Create ownable and differentiating concepts, experiences, and designs that bring the brand to life and develop complex brand ecosystems throughout various touchpoints.

Concept and mood board directional approaches to design & branding.

Visualize and develop vector graphics, illustrations, branding, layouts, etc.

Provide insight into industry best practices, and design trends.

Seek creative and innovative ways to create brand experiences from concept to fresh, contemporary, and relevant designs.

Design at a high level.

This job is remote — online collaboration via Slack (MON-FRI).

QUALIFICATIONS:

At least 3+ years of creative experience.

Excellent visual, creative, and design thinking skills.

Has a passion for typography and graphic expression.

An excellent visual portfolio showing creative brand design across touchpoints and digital channels.

Self-motivated, organized, and is accountable.

Strong skills in Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator, and other relevant design tools.

BONUS POINTS:

Animation and motion skills

Illustration

UIUX Experience

HOW TO APPLY:

Please message me and share your website URL and a short description of who you are and why you’d like to join the team.

Thanks in advance for your interest in working with us.















