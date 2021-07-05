Back
Design Brief

Shopify Expert | Web Design

Hi, I'm looking for someone to help me with my website design.

Examples of work:

  1. Adding a button that automatically scrolls to the top.
  2. Changing mobile menu.
  3. Coding.

Looking forward to working with you!

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 05, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1625505770&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner