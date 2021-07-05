Design Brief

Hello, I am looking for a website designer for my boss. A professional to help us redesign it urgently because previously a designer from another platform was hired that we consider did not do a good job.

We want to hire someone expert, who knows how to use WordPress, play with the images, font style, the company colors, and make the website look professional and clean.

If this designer could do PPT branding it would be a plus, because we need someone who is professional in PPT and redesigns a template that we have.