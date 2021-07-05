Back
Hello, I am looking for a website designer for my boss. A professional to help us redesign it urgently because previously a designer from another platform was hired that we consider did not do a good job.

We want to hire someone expert, who knows how to use WordPress, play with the images, font style, the company colors, and make the website look professional and clean.

If this designer could do PPT branding it would be a plus, because we need someone who is professional in PPT and redesigns a template that we have.

Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 05, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
