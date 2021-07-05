Looking for a Logo Designer

Design Brief

Design two variations of the logo in parallel

The first, applying your expertise to modify and fine-tune the design iterations we have been developing (maintaining the overall idea, techniques, etc.)

The second exploration would be untied from any materials we have provided, but your perspective on what the logo could represent following the company's name (Sunken Blimp) and our core mission.

The Core Mission

Sunken Blimp is a vessel for interdisciplinary design explorations, computational design, and digital fabrication. We are determined to create solutions by converging scientific research, technology, and architecture.

Revision Timeline

We propose the following timeline of work and revisions for the logo design.

Start: Approval to initialize design. Delivery of documentation of previous designs, our mission, expectations, and project scope. Revision 1: Thursday, July 8, 2021. First delivery of iterations. Meeting over zoom. Submission of revisions for fine-tuning. Revision 2: Monday, July 12, 2021. Meeting over zoom. Submission of revisions for fine-tuning. End: Monday, July 15th, 2021. Final Delivery of iterations.

Project Budget: $300 (We're willing to negotiate based on expertise)

Please submit your portfolio in order to be considered.