Design Brief

Features Required:

2 Splash Screen: Find the best deal at one click and spot fake/copy products easily DashBoard - Search Bar with grid scrolling ads Search Results page

You'll need to create an app that compares and arranges prices from six different websites at once like Trivago. You'll also need to create a "Progress Bar" review meter, which you'll find in the product listing. On the app, you must additionally provide ad mob and analytics.