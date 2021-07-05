UI/UX App Demo

Design Brief

Hi Creative folks,

I am looking for a UI/UX designer to deliver the below requirements as a demo presentation. If you feel, you can execute the job, please send me and appreciate it if you could also show me some previous works.

Background:

The application is simply an invitations platform used by service providers (restaurants - hotels - cafes) and send out to App users. Additionally, users can utilize the App and share invitations with one of their friends or family. Service providers will have their own personal page to upload offers, photos, short videos, and invitation requests if users would like to purchase.

The Invitation Content:

An introduction to the place in the form of a 10-second video by the employer on a constant basis in each invitation The user photographed a description of the place by writing Then the recipient of the invitation can enter the employer's page and learn about the services provided, their location, and contact method You can set a date for the expiry date of the invitation The invitation is counted only for the recipient Those who did not receive an invitation and want to benefit from the application services, can enter the application and find offers from service owners.

Customer Segments:

Service Providers (SP) including but not limited to: Restaurants, Cafes and Hotels Customers (People, and Third party)

Application Features:

Invitations: SP sends out invitations to selected App users in the city based on their profile details, interests, and location. Booking and reservations: Allow users to book services through the App Gift Voucher Invitations Allow users to buy give away invitation and share it with family or friends Birthday Invitation: SP send out Invitation to selected App users on their birthdays Service Providers Advertisements: Use the app as a marketing platform to reach more customers

App Value Proposition:

Spread love and kindness among people by allowing them to share invitations and invite each other’s Marketing Platform for SP to provide fully paid invitation to attract more customers User/Customer loyalty toward the service provider Increase the SP sales during low seasons by utilizing the App advertisement section through: posting offers and discounts during low seasons to reach App users and provide partially paid invitations on a specific date to random users The app will allow SP to use the invitation system and advertisement section to plan and organize events The App will allow Users and SP to communicate directly through the reservation system in App



