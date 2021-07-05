Restyling golf course website

Design Brief

Our company is designing a website for golf companies. This website includes some neat features like tee time booking. We have essentially finished our first design of the website, with most of the features implemented. We are rather unhappy with the looks we came up with, we feel we are more talented with the functionality side and have not hit the mark on the style of this project.

We are looking for some help changing the look of our website. We want to stay within the realm of a professional-looking website that is not necessarily geared toward a younger generation, but we do want to add a bit of style to what we have. Any help would be greatly appreciated