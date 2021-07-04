Back
Design Brief

Looking for UI & Visual Designer

We are launching a SaaS-Based HR & Payroll software aiming to provide all HR & payroll services through the software. The software is developed keeping in mind organizations looking for an all-in-one Payroll and HR solution and focus on compliance. The feature of the software includes:

  • Core HR module
  • Complete payroll solution
  • Provident fund management
  • Regulatory Compliance and Reporting
  • Different types of add-ons

We have a web development team in place who are providing both front-end and back-end support. Though we are planning to launch very soon, at this stage we are not quite happy with the outfit of the software. We believe it has to be eye-catchy to the users before going to the functionality. Standing behind the important phase of the software, we are very much optimistic and want to know how we can find a way to collaborate with designers on the below-mentioned services.

  • UI/UX Design Include website, ios, android, and web app
  • Branding Identity 
Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1625424700&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner