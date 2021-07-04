Looking for UI & Visual Designer

Design Brief

We are launching a SaaS-Based HR & Payroll software aiming to provide all HR & payroll services through the software. The software is developed keeping in mind organizations looking for an all-in-one Payroll and HR solution and focus on compliance. The feature of the software includes:

Core HR module

Complete payroll solution

Provident fund management

Regulatory Compliance and Reporting

Different types of add-ons

We have a web development team in place who are providing both front-end and back-end support. Though we are planning to launch very soon, at this stage we are not quite happy with the outfit of the software. We believe it has to be eye-catchy to the users before going to the functionality. Standing behind the important phase of the software, we are very much optimistic and want to know how we can find a way to collaborate with designers on the below-mentioned services.