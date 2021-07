Design Brief

Hi, everyone!

I am of CEO of the Archtech team. and there are 21 developers in the company.

Now each of my developers needs one assistance.

It is a really long-term project, and if it works well, I will pay 10% of the developer's income.

Plus, the developers are highly skilled, and if you assist them well, they can make 10K a month each.

So, if you are interested, please contact me.

Thanks.