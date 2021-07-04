Back
Design Brief

Logo Designer

Need a creative initial logo for the brand name Zestpay. Initial Letter Z having arrows on both sides relating to payment with a Rupee sign in it and color preference is orange and yellow.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
