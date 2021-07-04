Back
Design Brief

Energy savings phone display

My company Wildberry is in the field of building energy saving. I need 2 phone screen mock ups according to drawings and specs that will be supplied. Later this will be expanded to a much larger project


Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
