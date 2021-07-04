Design Brief
Energy savings phone display
My company Wildberry is in the field of building energy saving. I need 2 phone screen mock ups according to drawings and specs that will be supplied. Later this will be expanded to a much larger project
🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My company Wildberry is in the field of building energy saving. I need 2 phone screen mock ups according to drawings and specs that will be supplied. Later this will be expanded to a much larger project