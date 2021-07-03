Need a logo for a gift for my husband

Design Brief

Hi there!

I'm looking for someone who can help me with three different designs. I'm looking for a small logo that I'll put on as a gift for my husband. It'll be a two-inch-by-three-inch logo with a king's crown. This is going to be put on a charging docket organizer that goes on a dresser. I'd like it to include his full name, which is Carlos, but everyone calls him "Los" on phones, watches, and keys.

I also need a similar design for him that will be embroidered on the back of a silk robe, as well as one for me but will feature a queen's crown and my name "Liz." The logo for the docket organizer is the most important, and I'm willing to pay a rush fee to get it done.

Thanks