New branding for a business

Design Brief

Hello there!

I'm buying a small business IT support company here in coastal NC, and I need to rebrand it on Jan 1, 2022, as part of the sales agreement. I am looking for logo and color designs that will be used on the cards, shirts, vehicles, etc.

This is also potentially a larger job, I can rebrand the current website but have a different idea on what I'd like the site to be moving forward. Thank you for taking the time to hear my pitch, and I look forward to working with one of you soon.

Michael