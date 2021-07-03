UI/UX for an existing site

Design Brief

Hi,

I have a project in the payment solutions field and I am looking to hire a freelance UI/visual designer to help me polish up my website and do some auditing/redesigning for me.

Looking for a passionate talented designer who’d help us to upgrade our design for a website.

I need to design the home page as well as a few inner pages plus the client area pages.

The site is working in HTML / react.

The website is already developed but before I launch it, I would like to update the design and user experience.

I need some help to polish it up.

I will be happy to provide more details about the project and guidelines in private.