Back
Design Brief

UI/UX for existing site using Bootstrap

We are currently putting the finishing touches to the backend of our website that allows users to create their own garment printing studio and shop. We are delighted with how the site works, but realise we need professional help with the look and useability.

We have been working with our freelance developers for a number of years on this project and they have built the system using Laravel and Bootstrap. Their coding is exceptional (in my opinion), but layout and useability is not their strength.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
2a702d560be3d5037e970453a5796b81
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner