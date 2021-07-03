UI/UX for existing site using Bootstrap

Design Brief

We are currently putting the finishing touches to the backend of our website that allows users to create their own garment printing studio and shop. We are delighted with how the site works, but realise we need professional help with the look and useability.

We have been working with our freelance developers for a number of years on this project and they have built the system using Laravel and Bootstrap. Their coding is exceptional (in my opinion), but layout and useability is not their strength.