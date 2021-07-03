Plugd | Reddit built for commerce

Design Brief

Plugd is Reddit built for commerce. It's getting hard to find trustworthy content online, especially when it comes to products. But small, niche communities, like the ones on Reddit, are one of the few places you can still find it. We're making community-generated content shoppable. As the first designer, you'd help shape every aspect of the company.

The project is to redesign both our mobile and web app, as well as help shape the product direction. A week at Plugd would include:

Actively work to define high-level product strategy

Design simple and delightful experiences for complex problems

Generate pixel-perfect, high-fidelity mockups in Sketch/Figma

Help develop company-wide design culture and design systems

Iterate on multiple designs with rapid feedback loops

Website: https://getplugd.com

Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.getplugd.plugd

iOS App: https://apps.apple.com/app/plugd-shop-new-used-kicks/id1486098895



