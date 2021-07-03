Back
Design Brief

Plugd | Reddit built for commerce

Plugd is Reddit built for commerce. It's getting hard to find trustworthy content online, especially when it comes to products. But small, niche communities, like the ones on Reddit, are one of the few places you can still find it. We're making community-generated content shoppable. As the first designer, you'd help shape every aspect of the company.

The project is to redesign both our mobile and web app, as well as help shape the product direction. A week at Plugd would include:

  • Actively work to define high-level product strategy
  • Design simple and delightful experiences for complex problems
  • Generate pixel-perfect, high-fidelity mockups in Sketch/Figma
  • Help develop company-wide design culture and design systems
  • Iterate on multiple designs with rapid feedback loops

Website: https://getplugd.com

Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.getplugd.plugd

iOS App: https://apps.apple.com/app/plugd-shop-new-used-kicks/id1486098895


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
B99a75b50afe711d8d11a00b898a563b
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner