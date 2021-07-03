Need Help with Wordpress Blog Affiliate

Design Brief

I have a Blog Affiliate website that has been designed for over a year. This is a WordPress Astra Theme

I need to redesign the whole homepage minimalist like a landing page to generate leads and information about the services that I will provide.

Website links will be disclosed just for some Designers. ( www.cursana.com.br)

Our blog Website is to offer Customers in Brazil a Blogging Designer service, That service should be very clear right at the top of the home page. Things to do before removing all Links on top and footer related to hosting and domain, we will only offer hosting as an affiliate and removing some other link that I will let you know. I need to Introduce my business to the visitors ( If possible, have a small video on top of the home page about me or related to my business). To have a small video I need to ensure that my website will not be slowed down by this video. Showcase customers testimonials or awards Create a service at home page offering 1-hour coaching one by one with time and payment connected, I have already Stripe and Paypal connected inside of the website. Right on the home page, I will offer for free 6 Templates so readers can download my gifts for example Instagram Template, Pinterest pins, Ebook, and so on, it should be well connected with Mailchimp so readers will get my gift by email only. The gift should be easy to change once in a while. Create 5 Pop up with Elementor [ offering a free ebook, Instagram post, Pinterest, and my own-ebook ] 6- WPForm also needs to be well-installed on the home page and all pages of my website. Make sure my Google Analytics is well installed and works great. Install social media share buttons on the home page and all pages. Cookies pop up need to be set up. I have a link page that I offer, a blog writing service. You need to create an eye-catching square about this service on the home page so people click and open that page, the page should be checked and make sure the payment is well set up. On another page like the one above offering Blog Designs / Logo Design and Copywriter, I need to do the same thing as the above request. Subscribe button should be created on all pages Facebook Pixel should be connected very well. I will not change hosting. I need a specialist with the website speed, I have a problem with page speed. Mailchimp Should be installed for email sequences. We also Need advice about Affiliate programs like Apps to install or remove. We need someone to check WP apps that we do not need and advise us before deletion. Right now it's 81 desktop and 53 mobile which is pretty bad. Create 3 squares offering to host, we can offer them blue hosting, Hostgator, and Namecheap linked to existing pages. We need to create a Search button to search for blogs on the Cursana website.

Create a Quick video and unlisted it on youtube about this job.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>. https://youtu.be/tGFZfbl9zS4