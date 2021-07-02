Back
Design Brief

UI Design for Premium Travel Credit Card

Hi, we're a premium travel rewards credit card startup called Taekus, and we're looking to hire a freelance UI/visual designer to help us polish up our web portal and do some auditing/redesigning for us.

I built out our current web portal design before we had a branding identity, so the web app is really all over the place aesthetically, which kind of has the vibe of a cheap but trying-to-be-fancy look of an inspirational poster you'd see at Michael's or something that your mom buys.

Now that we've redeveloped the imagery and branding to look cleaner, I'm not sure how to tweak the interface design elements to match!

We need some help polish it up.

We could definitely use some help polishing up the portal to be production-grade and match the visual identity of our marketing website (www.taekus.com).

Happy to answer any questions!

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Open uri20200220 10879 fajzzw?1582222717&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner