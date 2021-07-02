UI Design for Premium Travel Credit Card

Design Brief

Hi, we're a premium travel rewards credit card startup called Taekus, and we're looking to hire a freelance UI/visual designer to help us polish up our web portal and do some auditing/redesigning for us.

I built out our current web portal design before we had a branding identity, so the web app is really all over the place aesthetically, which kind of has the vibe of a cheap but trying-to-be-fancy look of an inspirational poster you'd see at Michael's or something that your mom buys.

Now that we've redeveloped the imagery and branding to look cleaner, I'm not sure how to tweak the interface design elements to match!

We need some help polish it up.

We could definitely use some help polishing up the portal to be production-grade and match the visual identity of our marketing website (www.taekus.com).

Happy to answer any questions!