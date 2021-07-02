Web designer - Modern, fun, happy design

Design Brief

A bit about us

We are an e-learning company and provide courses focused on driving safety and improvement. We are redesigning some of our web pages to focus on the fun and comedic aspects of our course content (our course content is written by Hollywood comedians).

The right candidate for this project would have experience designing websites that mobile-first and has an aesthetic that is fun, happy, and modern. Depending on the webpage, our users range from teens to seniors.

A bit about you

You're a self-starting Web Designer who has a passion for pushing their creative boundaries and designing websites that are not only visually appealing but also provide an amazing experience for the user.

You bring your own ideas and inspiration and take initiative when it comes to conceptualizing and iterating based on feedback from your coworkers and users.

You are an expert at mobile-first design, and your concepts are intuitive, usable, and engaging. You understand what works and doesn't work for different user segments; if something is new, you know how to do research and find answers to your questions.

Requirements

Strong UX/UI skills, with a good understanding of typography, intuitive layouts, and color design. Specific expertise working with teenagers as the primary end-user would be extremely helpful.

Expert-level skills in Adobe CC, Figma, Sketch, and/or any other design and prototyping tool(s).

Proven ability to deliver high-quality webpage designs that delight end users.

Excellent understanding of UX design for mobile and the web, design trends, and technology trends.

Ability to demonstrable design skills to show relevant work.

Ability to incorporate feedback and iterate quickly.

Deep understanding of Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines, Google's Material Design, and other mobile platform designs.







