A health application to lose weight

Design Brief

I am creating a health application with the intent of helping people lose weight and get fit.

The application uploads the calories consumed from the Apple HealthKit (which is uploaded to the Apple HealthKit from other applications), and uploads calories burned (from fitness trackers), to let users know exactly how many calories/lbs they are losing per day.

The application will then develop a weight loss plan for them that recommends how many calories they should consume, and how much they should exercise per day, to get there.

For the application, I am interested in using a black color scheme similar to the Uber app, and I would like to derive inspiration from the simple user interface of the Fastic app.

Further details will be provided upon accepting the project.