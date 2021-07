Design Brief

Create a variation of this pricing page for A/B test: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z0xFfaN8zsruDbKo3QHBIiiOASn4LomR/view?usp=sharing

If you have sample pricing pages you have designed, please provide. Our company has more work, so if this project goes well there would likely be follow up opportunities.

Open to working with designers from all over the world, but please be experienced and elite as our standards are very high.

Thanks!