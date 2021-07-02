UX/UI redesign for Female Invest

Design Brief

Female Invest's mission is to beat the financial gender gap, by teaching women how to invest and elevate their own finances. We have over 14,000 paying subscribers to our social e-learning platform, and we have over 150,000 women worldwide in our community.

We are looking to do a UX/UI overhaul of our landing pages:

The designer should not feel limited by the current content and setup of the pages above; we are open to a complete redesign to get the best UX.

Specifically, we are looking for:

An experienced UX/UI designer with a great portfolio.

Mobile-first design

A design that reflects our brand identity, that is user friendly and modern

Inspires visitors to sign up (conversion)

Mockups that a developer can later implement

Long-term, we are looking to redesign the entire site - including when members are logged in, so there is potential for a lot more work here if we work well together.

See our visual identity here, and click here to see a moodboard of other designs that we like. Also, check out our Instagram @femaleinvest to get a better feel for our brand.

We will choose a designer based on:

Your portfolio

Your ideas for the re-design (if you can submit some quick ideas/mock-ups that would be great, so we can get a feel of where you would like to take the design)

Price/Budget

Looking forward to hearing from you!