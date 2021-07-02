Gopher animal logo for course site

Design Brief

Hi everyone!

I'm building a course site for programmers to learn a programming language called Go, at www.golang.dk. The Go language has a mascot animal, a gopher. I want a great little gopher mascot of my own for the site.

You can see the official gopher logo on golang.org, and build-yourself variants on gopherize.me in the style that's often used in the community. I like that style, but I also would like mine to stand out on its own. I'm looking for a freelancer to create this mascot for me. I'm open to future collaboration on using that mascot in different situations (for example, for each course with slightly different looks). I'm a solo technical founder and indie hacker, and having a designer handy for a different kind of work would be super handy for me.

Reach out if this sounds like a right fit for you.

The budget depends on your skill and the product delivered.