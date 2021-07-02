Hey! Logo & CI for an artist NGO

Design Brief

ART CROSSING BORDERS e.V.

We are searching for a modern Logo and Design Language. We support very different groups, bands, artists, poets, and filmmakers directly or through programs. B.A.A.M. for example is a low-cost Artist for Artist Management Board that takes care of the social media presence of artists so that they have time again for their art. We also internationally support an amateur choir in Ukraine and have country focuses.

Despite all these different image materials, disciplines, and people, we want a bold, young, revolutionary, modern but at the same time serious, simple, and elegant CI. The elegant Molotov cocktail thrower, the serious chainsaw, the outbreaking wolf, Mona Lisa with a stinky finger, we are different and are looking for a different designer who wants to give his own guild an atomic bomb, to give art the right attention in society and to show the armchair poopers where the frog has his curls. A.C.B out! *mic drop*

about Art Crossing Borders

A.C.B. is a registered NGO consisting of active artists of all disciplines who want to change the system. It is time to create new laboratories, new shelters, and retreats for the arts. Those who bring real values to our society, move us inside, make us more creative, make us cry, laugh, and dance, get less and less for their work because they have no lobby. Art has never had it easy, but there are lower limits below which quality can simply no longer take place and today we have to ask ourselves what art is worth to us. The "Art Crossing Borders" association develops, in a broad alliance of active artists and supporters, new formats and projects that give back to art its possibilities of development with the aim to help exactly where it needs it most. Especially in these times, we realize how important it is. It is a staple and the basis of a functioning society. Let's join forces to support the people who make it all possible, give them more time and space, and show them a new appreciation. Let's cross these borders!!!