Graphic designer for streetwear brand

Design Brief

I am looking for an experienced graphic designer to help bring my ideas to life for my streetwear brand. I am in the process of launching my streetwear brand and launching marketing.

Proficiency in photoshop and illustrator is preferred. The ability to do clothing mockups and some experience in designing streetwear are also preferred.

My brand is focused on self-love, equality, and being outspoken about topics we believe in. I don't need just a logo for my brand I'm looking for two t shirt designs front and back as well as a tote bag design. I'm looking for more of the cartoony style of streetwear for these illustrations.

I look forward to working with you.