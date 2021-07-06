Back
Design Brief

Asset package for Concert Tour

the client: 

projekt202 is a growing technology company with ten offices across the United States, South America, and APAC. Our goal and mission is to create and deliver better experiences for people everywhere and our clients span every industry - finance, retail, automotive, communications and media, to name a few. 

the project:

We’re sending company leadership on tour this fall. We’re looking for typical concert tour assets - tour poster, corresponding tour t-shirt (front and back designs), and a coaster design. All of these designs will be turned into merchandise for employees and used to promote the event. For this project specifically we’re interested in working with designers who enjoy creating psychedelic, vintage/60’s or 70’s throwback, or block print style concert posters. We hope to create a t-shirt that our employees will LOVE and will WEAR, so let’s make something cool together! 

deadline: 

I'm ready to start working when you are. We would love to have designs finalized by August 1. August 15 is the hard-stop. 

Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
Jul 06, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
