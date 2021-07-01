Branding for virtual coworking startup 🎉

Design Brief

Hi! I'm building focusparty.com which is a virtual coworking experienced designed to help independent remote workers be more productive through live-video sessions.

As you can see from the landing page, our logo is generic and basically means nothing today 🙂

We now need to start thinking about the brand with more focus as we're preparing to take the product to market and are looking for a brand designer to help us bring it to life.

Needs

Logo . This will need to used on websites, native apps and across social media and other content sources, so it needs to be flexible. I had to part ways with my last freelancer because they weren't able to design something within an app icon, so it wasn't useable. The product has a social component, so creating something playful but also clever around the words "focus + party" that is flexible and stands out is a goal!

. This will need to used on websites, native apps and across social media and other content sources, so it needs to be flexible. I had to part ways with my last freelancer because they weren't able to design something within an app icon, so it wasn't useable. The product has a social component, so creating something playful but also clever around the words "focus + party" that is flexible and stands out is a goal! Typography . Again, back to the name "focusparty", I'm of the current opinion that sans-serif type with softer lines feels more appropriate.

. Again, back to the name "focusparty", I'm of the current opinion that sans-serif type with softer lines feels more appropriate. Color Palette . First, with the word party, you think of vibrant fun colors. I think this should be a big part of our branding and how we present ourselves in the marketplace. This is in direct contrast with what our largest competitors are going for here, here, and here. Again, think about how the colors can be used across social media and various platforms.

. First, with the word party, you think of vibrant fun colors. I think this should be a big part of our branding and how we present ourselves in the marketplace. This is in direct contrast with what our largest competitors are going for here, here, and here. Again, think about how the colors can be used across social media and various platforms. Social Media Kit. If this increases the price too much, I can just handle myself, but thought it would be nice to have you do it if the cost makes sense :)

Timeline

Ideally can get started within the next week as we're working quickly to prepare for launching the service.

Process

The freelancer that I stopped working with wasn't as communicative as I would have hoped. He also constantly misspelled my name (tells a lot) and didn't listen to any of my feedback when making revisions. In the end, it appeared that he was potentially sub-contracting the work to lesser designers. Nothing that he gave me was of the same quality of the rest of his portfolio. He would not share the concepts in the sketching phase, despite the fact that I'm also a designer and understand concepts. This was a red flag. Whoever I end up hiring will need to collaborate on the work early and often. This is how we produce the best results vs. going away for days at a time only to come back with something that I'm completely unhappy with. This is a requirement for whomever takes the work. I feel like a jerk, but I know it's the best way to get the greatest outcome! :)

Please send me your portfolio and any relevant examples of work that you've done that feels similar in general concept with what I'm looking for. Playful, vibrant, clever, relevant examples.