Design Brief

3D Artist

Need someone who is very good at 3D and can do something like this https://dogstudio.co ( just used as a reference ). If you cannot implement it onto the web do not worry we have someone for this, we just need the 3D model.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
