Illustration for our Upcoming app
Hi myself Senthil Running a technology organization in Chennai India, we plan to build a new web platform for social media marketing posts.
I need a professional who can give the excellent UI for our upcoming Web app
Our motivation is any social media post can be within 6 Clicks
- Sign up (With Social media )
- authenticate the social media apps allow to post content
- Posting parameters and Graphics
- Schedule posting into multiple channels
- publish
- analytics
- Upgrade
For any further clarification, please mail us.