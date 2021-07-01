Back
Design Brief

Illustration for our Upcoming app

Hi myself Senthil Running a technology organization in Chennai India, we plan to build a new web platform for social media marketing posts.

I need a professional who can give the excellent UI for our upcoming Web app

Our motivation is any social media post can be within 6 Clicks

  1. Sign up (With Social media )
  2. authenticate the social media apps allow to post content
  3. Posting parameters and Graphics
  4. Schedule posting into multiple channels
  5. publish
  6. analytics
  7. Upgrade

For any further clarification, please mail us.


Open - 29 days left
Jul 01, 2021
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Illustration
$10K - $20K
