Illustration for our Upcoming app

Design Brief

Hi myself Senthil Running a technology organization in Chennai India, we plan to build a new web platform for social media marketing posts.

I need a professional who can give the excellent UI for our upcoming Web app

Our motivation is any social media post can be within 6 Clicks

Sign up (With Social media ) authenticate the social media apps allow to post content Posting parameters and Graphics Schedule posting into multiple channels publish analytics Upgrade

For any further clarification, please mail us.



