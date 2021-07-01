Brand Identity/ LGBTQ Series

Design Brief

The Outline is a lifestyle/interview series that explores the connection between queer culture and the world around us.

Our show, hosted by two gay comedians incorporates adventures (experiencing one of the nation's first "Tickle Bars", visiting a celebrity chiropractor), in-studio interviews, animated segments, and sketch comedy, geared towards the LGBTQ community.

Our second season was picked up by a streaming service, and we're looking to rebrand to something appropriate for broadcast, fun, and a little gay.

We're mainly looking for a logo, overall branding, graphics (that could be used for title cards, lower thirds, incorporated into opening sequence and bumpers) that will lay the foundation of our show's identity.

We are also looking to eventually build a website with these materials - if that is something that we can work with you on as well, we would be interested.

Our ideal freelancer would be creative, comfortable with creating content for an LGBTQ audience, and familiar with building out promo materials for tv/YouTube and film (no animation needed - only images.)

Thank you for your interest!