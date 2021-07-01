Back
Design Brief

Design of a Landing Page (for Tilda)

GT is looking for a designer that could create a landing page.

We will provide the structure and all texts. The design should be very minimalistic (we will provide references).

Additionally, we will ask to help with the creation of some identity elements. We have our corporate colors but want to add some other symbols or attributes that will help to differentiate us from competitors.

Examples will be provided, the goal will be to recreate something similar using the GT branding.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
#<User:0x000055cc50c77870>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner