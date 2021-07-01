Design of a Landing Page (for Tilda)

Design Brief

GT is looking for a designer that could create a landing page.

We will provide the structure and all texts. The design should be very minimalistic (we will provide references).

Additionally, we will ask to help with the creation of some identity elements. We have our corporate colors but want to add some other symbols or attributes that will help to differentiate us from competitors.

Examples will be provided, the goal will be to recreate something similar using the GT branding.