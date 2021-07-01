Design a Web App (Wireframe+Branding)

Design Brief

THIS PROJECT DOESN'T ACCEPT NEW APPLICATIONS

I received too many already, need to process them and hope to find the right one in it. Future applications won't be answered anymore.





Hi!

Fodmapedia is a food database dedicated to people suffering from IBS (irritable bowel syndrome, digestion issues), these people have to follow a low-FODMAPs diet.

Type in Fodmapedia any food and that tells you if you can eat it or not, or what’s the maximum quantity accepted.

It's currently a web app that I designed for mobile-only. No app on stores and as a solopreneur, I do not intend to have one.

I am looking for a designer who can help me redesign my food web app.

Message me so I can send you the detailed brief that is ready (that Dribbble don't allow me to link here).

Redesign deliverables needed in this order:

1) Wireframes meeting below requirements (desktop & mobile)

2) Branding + product design





Here are some criteria I’ll use to decide who I’ll choose:

I will only work with someone with significant experience on Dribbble but I'll mostly only consider people that took time to answer, after reading my brief.

Provide me details of what I can expect and how we’d work together: what do you need from me, what exchanges will be done (video call? only text chat? only this document and you send results?), milestones, when do you think the deliveries can be done, if revisions are allowed, what files I’d get...

Price-wise:

I have no clue what would be the right amount to get what I need. My initial price is $2000, but if you justify your price, I’ll listen and consider it. But I won’t be able to spend $10k on this.

Please provide a quote with a price for the wireframe part and another for the branding part so that it’s clear.

I have no urgency but I’d like to know time-wise what you offer.

I will provide you a google document regarding the specifics of the job upon accepting this project.

Looking forward to reading from you!