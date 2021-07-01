UX/UI Game Design

Design Brief

We are a mobile games studio that needs some professional help to improve the UI/UX of our games.

General Information

We are a video games studio based in Madrid, Spain, to create fun, educative, non-violent, and stimulating games for kids and the whole family.

Tasks and Deliverables

We are shifting the target audience of our apps from toddlers to pre-teens and adults. We have been working with a marking agency to develop our new brand identity to match our brand's new tone and image.

We are looking for a designer to refresh our game interfaces that need to be adapted to the new age groups, which will include making the designs less child-like and slightly more clean and sophisticated to appeal to the new audiences.

This will include looking at all the detailed interactions within the app, including the in-app purchases, in-app promotion of our other apps.

We also want to bring more attention to animations for specific components (buttons, unboxing, pop-ups .etc

The ideal candidate will have experience designing for mobile games or is an avid gamer who understands how game interfaces are different from regular apps and understands how games work.

We are looking for someone with great communication skills, who will ask the right questions and work interactively, sharing rough concepts with the team before we move into the final designs.

Required Experience:

Mobile Game Design

Interaction Design

2D Animation

Design System / Motion Library