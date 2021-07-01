Infographic design needed
The diagram you'd be working on for us would illustrate the chain of custody for an organic good. The point is to show how the certifying bodies interact with the various stages of production to give consumers an idea of how we track goods from production to finished product. We'd want it to generally match the style of our website, sleeponlatex.com. It will accompany a new page we are building to inform customers about our certifications.
Here are the key takeaways:
- Certifying bodies audit each facility for compliance with their organic standard. If they pass, they issue that facility a "scope certificate," which indicates their ability to produce/process/manufacture/sell organic goods.
- Transaction Certificates are issued by the certifying body for each sale of organic goods. Those "TCs" help to ensure that the amount of organic product produced in the same amount being used in the final product. It's important that the amount purchased (tracked through TCs) matches the amount sold to the next stage of production.
- If any single part of the chain of custody is not certified, the final product cannot be considered organic.