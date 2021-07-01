UX/UI Product Designer

Design Brief

Plush Family is looking for creative talent to help us bring to life our vision of tokenizing human life on blockchain. Plush is a blockchain ecosystem and a DAO that aims to harness the power of collective and artificial intelligence to help families make better parenting and life decisions.

We are a remote-only startup, utilizing Jira, Slack, Zeplin, Sketch, and agile processes to bring this vision to life.

If you love blockchains, this is one of the most unusual and highly creative projects you will find today. Because we are not just building another DeFi on blockchain, but looking way into the future, where blockchain tech will be in our everyday lives.

We have a number of apps that will require your help to bring to life. You need to have Sketch experience and some experience working with design systems.

This project will require about 20 hours per week for the next few months. Pay is based on your experience.

We are a highly creative team with an agency background and award-winning creative (FWA, Telly, Webby, Cannes Lions, etc.)