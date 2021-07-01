Branding design with a nerd giggle

Design Brief

For my edtech, training, and change management consultancy, I need a logo and branding. Sheetsgeek Solutions is the name of the company.

I'm a recovering high school teacher, a geeky one. This geeky one had his pupils crowdsource digital materials on GeoCities webpages back when Y2K was supposed to end the world and Web 2.0 wasn't even a thing. Who enjoys solving practice problems and wishes to make everyone nerd out when they learn to use a spreadsheet properly as a remedy to whatever ails or annoys them.

Vector graphics, a logo, a font, and a color palette are all examples of vector graphics. Mature, yet it's also light-hearted. Design that is both inclusive and stylish. Ideally, it should be completed within the next 24 to 240 hours. Show me what you've got!







