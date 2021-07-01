Back
Design Brief

Branding design with a nerd giggle

For my edtech, training, and change management consultancy, I need a logo and branding. Sheetsgeek Solutions is the name of the company.

I'm a recovering high school teacher, a geeky one. This geeky one had his pupils crowdsource digital materials on GeoCities webpages back when Y2K was supposed to end the world and Web 2.0 wasn't even a thing. Who enjoys solving practice problems and wishes to make everyone nerd out when they learn to use a spreadsheet properly as a remedy to whatever ails or annoys them.

Vector graphics, a logo, a font, and a color palette are all examples of vector graphics. Mature, yet it's also light-hearted. Design that is both inclusive and stylish. Ideally, it should be completed within the next 24 to 240 hours. Show me what you've got!



Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1625133385&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner